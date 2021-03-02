Shooting suspect leads authorities on multi-state chase ending in crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A shooting suspect led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Alabama that ended in a head-on collision on I-65.

Authorities in Giles County, Tennessee told the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of a shooting suspect on I-65 around 3:45 p.m.

The man in question allegedly shot a person in Pulaski. authorities say during the chase, the suspect tried ram and force law enforcement vehicles off the road.

Limestone County deputies said they saw the suspect speeding at more than 120 mph just over the Alabama state line.

At the state line, GCSO deputies stopped pursuit, but LCSO deputies took over the chase.

LCSO deputies attempted to set down spikes at Exit 354, but the driver went out the wrong direction on to I-65, travelling into oncoming traffic.

The suspect caused a head on collision with another vehicle. The driver of that second vehicle was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment and released.

Authorities said the suspect was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment and is now at the Limestone County Detention Center.

Information on charges has not been released at this time.