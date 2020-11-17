Shooting investigation underway in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One man was seriously injured in a shooting early Tuesday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Adelene Lane around 4:00 AM.

Deputies say that when they arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds. They say they learned the person who shot the man was waiting at the hospital with no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation but it appears that the man was shot when he attempted to forcibly enter the home of his ex-girlfriend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Although his injuries are serious, deputies say they do not appear to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time.