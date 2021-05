MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday night.

According to Fire Chief Shawn Malone, the business Shoetopia on Avalon Avenue caught fire around 6 pm. Several units responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time what kind of damage was done to the building.

Firefighters are expected to be on the scene for several hours as they continue to investigate what caused the fire.