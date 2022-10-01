FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Shoalsfest has returned to the Shoals Area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The festival was created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell. The lineup includes local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians.

Several festival attendees told News 19 they were very happy to see Shoalsfest return.

“It’s a very relaxing festival,” said Gregg Adams, a man who traveled from Nashville, Tennessee. “A lot of festivals you go to, it’s really jam-packed and it’s hard to get good seats and see the music and everything. But here it’s just pretty low-key. Everybody’s friendly and has a good time together.”

Alexis Aponte, a festival attendee who came from Florida, told News 19 that Shoalsfest was her first experience in Alabama.

“We’re used to the beaches, and not the hilltops and the lakes. It’s so beautiful here,” replied Aponte.

Judy Hood, one of the event’s organizers, said her team has been working on the festival for over a year.

“This festival is special. There’s nothing like it,” said Hood.