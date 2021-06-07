ShoalsFest 2021 announces full line-up

News

by: Zach Hester

Posted: / Updated:

(liveforlivemusic.com)

FLORENCE, Ala. – The full two-day lineup for ShoalsFest 2021 has been released.

ShoalsFest will be held in Florence’s McFarland Park from October 2-3, 2021. Tickets for general admission and VIP packages will be available on June 11 at 10 a.m. CT.

Saturday, October 2

  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Candi Station
  • Amanda Shires
  • Cedric Burnside
  • Farmer Jason

Sunday, October 3

  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • Drive-By Truckers
  • Centro-matic
  • Slobberbone
  • Pine Hill Haints
  • Farmer Jason

Last year, ShoalsFest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after only being put on for the previous year. The event is the creation of Green Hill native and Grammy winner, Jason Isbell.

“We had a whole lot of fun in 2019, so we’re excited to get back to McFarland Park,” said Isbell. “It’s the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River. These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time.”

For more information, visit shoalsfest.net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News