ShoalsFest 2021 announces full line-up

FLORENCE, Ala. – The full two-day lineup for ShoalsFest 2021 has been released.

ShoalsFest will be held in Florence’s McFarland Park from October 2-3, 2021. Tickets for general admission and VIP packages will be available on June 11 at 10 a.m. CT.

Saturday, October 2

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Lucinda Williams

Candi Station

Amanda Shires

Cedric Burnside

Farmer Jason

Sunday, October 3

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Drive-By Truckers

Centro-matic

Slobberbone

Pine Hill Haints

Farmer Jason

Last year, ShoalsFest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after only being put on for the previous year. The event is the creation of Green Hill native and Grammy winner, Jason Isbell.

“We had a whole lot of fun in 2019, so we’re excited to get back to McFarland Park,” said Isbell. “It’s the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River. These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time.”

For more information, visit shoalsfest.net.