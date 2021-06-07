ShoalsFest 2021 announces full line-up

FLORENCE, Ala. – The full two-day lineup for ShoalsFest 2021 has been released.
ShoalsFest will be held in Florence’s McFarland Park from October 2-3, 2021. Tickets for general admission and VIP packages will be available on June 11 at 10 a.m. CT.
Saturday, October 2
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Lucinda Williams
- Candi Station
- Amanda Shires
- Cedric Burnside
- Farmer Jason
Sunday, October 3
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Drive-By Truckers
- Centro-matic
- Slobberbone
- Pine Hill Haints
- Farmer Jason
Last year, ShoalsFest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after only being put on for the previous year. The event is the creation of Green Hill native and Grammy winner, Jason Isbell.
“We had a whole lot of fun in 2019, so we’re excited to get back to McFarland Park,” said Isbell. “It’s the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River. These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time.”
For more information, visit shoalsfest.net.