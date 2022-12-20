LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested and charged after investigators found pictures on his cell phone while searching for a video of reported sexual abuse of an adult.

38-year-old Mitchell Kyle Howard of Zip City now faces three counts of possession of child pornography after authorities searched his phone.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigator Keeton told News 19 that an adult female made a report with the department after she allegedly found a video of her being sexually abused while she slept.

Keeton said after seeing the video the woman provided, a search warrant was obtained for Howard’s phone, along with any other media storage devices.

As investigators searched for the same video on Howard’s phone, they stumbled upon images they believed to be child pornography.

Keeton says the search of the phone is ongoing, adding that the sexual abuse charge remains under investigation and will be presented to a grand jury at a later date.

Authorities reportedly found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana during the search warrant.

Howard remains in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.