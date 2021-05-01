Youthful offender hearing postponed for Lauderdale County teen facing rape and child pornography charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A youthful offender hearing that was originally scheduled for Friday morning for a Lauderdale County teenager has been continued for a later date.

Bryant Black of Killen is charged as an adult with 1st-degree rape and ten counts each for possession, production, and dissemination of child pornography.

Lauderdale County deputies arrested the Brooks High School student in September of 2020 following a months-long investigation. Investigators confiscated Black’s cell phone and found images that are believed to be the victim and others as well.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside One Place of the Shoals in the investigation.



There is no word yet on when Black’s youthful offender hearing will be rescheduled.