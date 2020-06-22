Watch Live
Wreck claims life of Sheffield man

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Coroner confirms that a Sheffield man is dead following a wreck early Monday.

The wreck happened at 12:05 a.m. on River Road near the intersection of Alabama Shores. The single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of 57-year-old Andre R. Cribb, according to authorities.

ALEA says Cribb was killed when he lost control of the 2002 Infinity G20 he was driving and struck a tree. 

Cribb was pronounced dead at the scene by the Colbert County Coroner’s office. 

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

