FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A now former employee for the Lauderdale County Work Release was arrested in January after she allegedly aided in the escape of three inmates.

35-year-old Brittney Lashay Shipley, a custodian, was in charge of the center at 11:44 p.m. on January 14, when court documents say she let three inmates walk past her, out the front door, and leave in two vehicles.

Those inmates returned around four and a half hours later, but Shipley never mentioned any of this to her superiors, the deposition read. Everything was captured on surveillance footage from the center.

Shipley was being paid to let the inmates out, according to the court record, though she denied that. Investigators said she “knowingly and recklessly allowed all three to leave” that night.

Of the inmates that were allowed to leave, one was serving a sentence for felony drug charges, while the other two were on work release for misdemeanors.

Authorities confirmed Shipley was fired from the Work Release Center, adding that she was not an employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

Shipley was charged with one count of first-degree permitting or aiding escape and two counts of second-degree permitting or aiding escape. She was later released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.