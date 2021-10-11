WoodmenLife insurance agency hosts charity golf tournament to help fight student hunger

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Shoals insurance agency is raising money to fight hunger in the Lauderdale County school system.

WoodmenLife held a golf tournament Monday afternoon at the Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club in Killen.

Insurance agent Rocky Beck said this is the fifteenth year for the tournament. It’s also the first event in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money raised from hole sponsors goes towards supplying food for Lauderdale County elementary schools for their respective backpack programs to fight hunger.

“With the golfers coming out, we raise money too off of each golfer that comes in,” Beck said. “This year, we’re going to probably make as good or better than we ever have to help with our charity.”

If you’d like to help WoodmenLife continue its efforts, donations can be mailed or delivered in-person to the office located at 2114 Helton Drive in Florence.