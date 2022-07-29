Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city. Crime scene. Abstract blurry image for criminal news.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman’s body was found in Florence during a welfare check on Friday.

Officers with the Florence Police Department received a call to issue a welfare check at 315 Trade Street. They say Regina Crosslin had not been seen or heard from in several months.

When they arrived at the home, officers say that Crosslin’s son, Richard Crosslin, and a woman, Amanda Phillips, were at the home. Phillips allegedly attempted to prevent the officers from entering the house.

Officers eventually were able to enter the home where they found Crosslin. She appeared to have been dead for several weeks.

Richard Crosslin was arrested for unrelated warrants, while Phillips was arrested for obstructing governmental operations.

The cause of death is undetermined, but police say an autopsy will be conducted. The case remains under investigation.