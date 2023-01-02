SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening, according to officials.

The Sheffield Police Department confirmed that 55-year-old Francis Sharon Kuykendall of Sheffield died after being taken to Helen Keller Hospital from the scene.

Emergency crews responded to 601 East Second Street near Simmons Tire and Carter Oil around 5:50 p.m. The Sheffield Police Department shut the area down during the investigation.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and was fully cooperative. They are not expected to face any charges.

The Sheffield Police Department said the accident remains under investigation.