LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Florence woman who authorities said spent years abusing children in her care pleaded guilty to several counts of child abuse.

Jenise Spurgeon and her husband Daniel were charged with numerous counts of child abuse, sexual abuse, rape, human trafficking, sexual torture and other crimes against children. According to court documents, the Sprugeons’ adoptive children experienced severe abuse over a long period of time.

Jenise Spurgeon pleaded guilty to numerous counts of child abuse and neglect in a virtual hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Spurgeon pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape, one count of sexual torture and 11 counts of aggravated child abuse. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with no chance of parole.

The civil suits against the Spurgeons and the Alabama Department of Human Resources officials are pending.

“Mrs. Spurgeon willingly participated in the abuse of these children and she deserves punishment. Now DHR needs to answer for failing these children. It is incomprehensible this abuse continued for years right under the noses of DHR workers,” said attorney Tommy James who represents seven victims in civil lawsuits. “My clients suffered unimaginable consequences because the people at DHR did not do their jobs. It is appalling they allowed this to happen.”