COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man has been arrested after authorities found several different drugs and a woman was found overdosing at a Sheffield residence.

31-year-old Aaron Ladon Carroll was taken into custody after the Colbert County Drug Task Force says he tried running from them. He was arrested on two felony grand jury indictments for drug-related charges.

According to authorities, when they carried out a search warrant at the home on West 10th Street Thursday, they found a woman on the floor overdosing. Her face had already turned purple, so agents immediately gave her Narcan and transported her to the hospital.

When searching the residence, task force agents found one ounce of heroin, 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 10 fentanyl pills and marijuana that had already been packaged for resale, authorities said.

(Colbert County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents also found 62 gabapentin pills, caplets of MDMA, a 9mm handgun and $2,300 in cash.

Carroll was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, unlawful possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Colbert County Jail and is likely to be held without bond due to his prior felony convictions and the felony grand jury indictments, with more charges likely in the future.

The Sheffield Police Department and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisted the task force with the search.