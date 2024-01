FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman has died after a Friday fire at the Courtview Towers Apartments in Florence.

According to Florence Fire Chief Tim Anerton, 56-year-old Eva Crittendon succumbed to her injuries suffered in the fire at UAB Monday morning.

Anerton said the fire is still under investigation but that investigators had determined the area of origin for the fire to be a bedroom in the apartment.

The fire which broke out around 4 a.m. on Friday, has left over 200 residents displaced