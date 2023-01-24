LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.

According to LCSO, authorities received a call around 10:30 a.m. on Monday regarding a domestic dispute where shots had been fired.

They found that, while no one was injured, the alleged shooter, Tamra Lechele Allen, 28, had fled the scene. She fired a handgun at a relative several times while they were standing in the doorway of the home.

(Courtesy, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 7 p.m. Monday evening, investigators and police officers were able to find Allen at a home in Rogersville.

LCSO deputies arrested her and charged her with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Her bond is set at $90,000.