Woman arrested for stabbing man in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police said a woman has been arrested after stabbing somebody she knew.

Officers were called to the 700-block of Meridian Street around 5:15 a.m. Sunday for a domestic violence situation involving a knife.

A man had been stabbed in the arm and was taken to North Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, where he underwent surgery.

Katie Ann Finch, who officers said knew the victim, was arrested for second-degree domestic violence.

Finch was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail and booked on a $30,000 bond.