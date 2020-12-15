Winning Christmas tree chosen in Shoals Tinsel Trail

FLORENCE, Ala. — Voting is over, and a winner has been declared in the second annual Shoals Tinsel Trail.

Bones, Beds, and Biscuits along with Lucky Dog sponsored the tree, choosing Chloe’s Fund as their charity of choice. Chloe’s Fund was started in 2017 and helps cover medical costs for sick and injured animals at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services.

Florence-Lauderdale Tourism hosts the Shoals Tinsel Trail and Media Relations Manager Randa Hovater said it’s helping in more ways than one.

“I think people are really enjoying being able to get out at least, especially during this year and see the local charities that are being represented by local businesses and also shedding light on some of these local charities that some people might not know about,” Hovater said.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is still gathering the final totals, but it’s estimated between $3,000 and $4,000 were raised for Chloe’s Fund.

The Shoals Tinsel Trail will remain on the front lawn of the visitor center in McFarland Park through January 6.