Winners announced in Shoals ‘Idea Audition’

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — An annual business idea competition in The Shoals has announced the 2021 winner.



The Idea Audition is presented by Shoals Shift, a creative effort to attract and promote the Shoals area tech economy through collaboration.

The 2021 top winner was Jeremy Stafford’s Manual Assist Infusion Delivery Device, or MAIDD, which allows a self-infusion therapy patient to administer their medication or nutrients anywhere or anytime, easily and safely without the need for an external power source

The second-place winner was John Glenn’s Handy Helpers911, a remote video service that matches a homeowner experiencing difficulty, with an on-call or available specialist trained in that specific project.

The third-place winner was Ben Starkey’s Cell Saver, an idea to implement an on-campus cellphone, laptop, and tablet repair shop that is easily accessible to students and is also in partnership with the college for added ease of use.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce said the competition is beneficial as it highlights the visions of its competitors, in hopes that they one day become realities.

“The whole goal behind Idea Audition is not only to give them an opportunity to win cash, to help launch their business, but to really introduce them to the investors in our community as well as people in our community who can help prepare them for what it would be like to own a business or to launch a business,” Shoals Chamber Communications & Events Director Olivia Bradford said.

Winners in the competition receive $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000 cash prizes respectively.

Idea Audition is sponsored by Bank Independent, the University of North Alabama College of Business, and the Shoals Economic Development Authority.

For those who missed their chance to compete this year, Shoals Shift has other competitions like LiftOff Shoals in the spring.