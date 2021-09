After a retaining wall collapsed Tuesday, TVA engineers use sonar to inspect the wall. (Photo courtesy TVA)

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Wilson Lock was reopened to commercial and recreational traffic Thursday.

The Tennessee Valley Authority said engineers will work with the Army Corps of Engineers to determine the best path forward after a 600-foot concrete guide wall sank Tuesday afternoon.

River traffic was closed for nearly two days as the Corps worked to determine ways to re-open navigation.

Until further notice, larger vessels will be assisted by helper boats as they enter the lock chamber.