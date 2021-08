COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Traffic on the Tennessee River near Florence has been temporarily stopped.

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency reported a containment wall upstream has sunk, closing the Wilson Lock to all navigation.

Colbert EMA further stated the Tennessee Valley Authority and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are assessing damage and developing plans to recover the structure and get river traffic flowing again.

The auxiliary lock was also unavailable for navigation.