FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Jeremy Pounders, Head Basketball Coach for Wilson High School in Florence, announced to his players on Thursday that he would be leaving.

Pounders, who has been with Wilson High for over 10 years, is expected to make the move to Mars Hill Bible School.

According to Lauderdale County Schools Public Relations Manager Whitney Coates, Pounders met with his team to let them know he accepted a position at Mars Hill, though he has not turned in an official resignation date with Wilson High School.

“We appreciate Coach Pounders’ years of service in the Lauderdale County School System and Wilson School,” said Coates. “We wish him the best of luck.”