Wilson Dam bridge reopens after being closed for renovations

COLBERT & LAUDERDALE COUNTIES, Ala. — Drivers in the Shoals once again have an additional way to cross the Tennessee River.

The Wilson Dam bridge that connects Muscle Shoals to Florence was closed for nearly a year as TVA renovated portions that required construction and maintenance work.

Crews replaced the concrete bridge decking, fixed damaged sidewalks, and repaired water-damaged parapet walls. TVA said the restoration work was about a $4 million investment.

“They’ll be happy to have their bridge back even though the detour is pretty minor to go to the Singing River Bridge downstream; people love going across the dam,” TVA bridge engineer Ben Byard said. “It’s a big part of the Shoals and I know the community really loves it and they’re going to be excited to have it back open again.”

The bridge reopened to drivers and pedestrians just after 12 p.m. on Thursday.