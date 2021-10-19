Who hurt Frank? Over $10K rewards offered for info connected to injured dog

According to Animal Control Director Cheryl Jones, the dog, later named Frank, was found chained to a pole with severe injuries. (Photo courtesy Fisher Animal Hospital)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in Lauderdale County are searching for who’s responsible for severely injuring a dog named Frank. There is a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

On October 6, Lauderdale County deputies found the dog tied to a pole near the bridge in Waterloo. Frank had been severely injured with wounds all over his body.

Veterinarians at Mississippi State University said they couldn’t fix the damage to the bones in Frank’s legs, and he would lose his feet, according to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones.

Frank had to be euthanized because of the severity of his injuries.

“He was found bloody, tied to the pole,” Jones said in an interview last week. “Whatever had happened, had just happened. The deputies originally thought he might have been dragged because he had a tether on, but looking at his injuries, the best I can figure is tossed out of a moving vehicle.”

Lieutenant Matt Horton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says there is a $10,000 reward being offered for information on who injured Frank. There is also the reward being offered by Shoals Area CrimeStoppers if they call the tip line at (256) 386-8685.