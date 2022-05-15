FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Stargazers in northwest Alabama have an option to watch Sunday night’s “Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse.

The University of North Alabama said the UNA Planetarium, located at 615 S Pine St in Florence, will have telescopes for the public from 9 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

While the eclipse will be visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope will enhance the experience.

In North Alabama, the partial eclipse will start at 9:27 p.m., reach totality at 11:11 p.m., and the partial eclipse will end at 12:55 a.m. Some scattered clouds are expected throughout the duration of the eclipse, but more overcast skies and a chance of rain move in towards Monday morning’s commute.

NASA will also provide a live stream of the astronomical event on their website.

During total lunar eclipses, the moon often appears red, hence the “Blood Moon” moniker. Find out why here.