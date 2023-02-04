CHEROKEE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department.

On Saturday morning at about 1:55 a.m., officers with the Cherokee Police Department (CPD) with the assistance of the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in the 3000 block of Cove Road near Highway 72.

The welfare check allegedly involved a person “being held against their will”, according to Cherokee Police.

When officers arrived, the CPD says they got into a fight with the suspect, and the suspect reportedly presented a gun which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine confirmed to News 19 that the suspect who was shot did die and that three officers were involved in the altercation with the suspect.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the man who died as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield.

Authorities say there were no officers injured in the incident and the investigation has been turned over to the SBI. Once the investigation is complete, the SBI’s findings will be turned over to the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office.