LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Waterloo School in Lauderdale County will be doing ‘virtual learning’ Friday due to storm damage on campus.

According to a statement posted on the Lauderdale County School System’s (LCSS) social media, the school experienced “severe storm damage on the campus.”

The Waterloo High School page says that as a result of the damage, all students, staff and teachers will be virtual on Friday, May 12th.

Whitney Coates, the public relations manager for LCSS, told News 19 that there are several awnings down and metal spread throughout the campus.

“Just too much with more rain coming to get it cleaned up and repaired for school tomorrow!… Safety of our students and employees is our first priority,” Coates said.

Waterloo School added that seniors will need to come to school on Monday, May 15th to take exams. A field trip that was scheduled for third through sixth-grade students Friday will be canceled, but the school hopes to reschedule.