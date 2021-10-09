Waterloo High School mourns loss of student

WATERLOO, Ala. — The Waterloo community mourned the loss of a high school student on Friday.
Waterloo High School principal Donny Davis released a statement that 10th grader, Elijah Johnson, passed away early Friday morning.
“Our hearts are saddened this morning as we have learned that one of our 10th grade students, Elijah Johnson, passed away early this morning. We ask that you keep his family, our students, and staff in your thoughts and prayers. Elijah was loved and appreciated by his classmates and Waterloo school family and will be dearly missed.”Donny Davis, Waterloo Principal
It was not immediately released how Johnson died.