LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – West Lauderdale Water Authority customers may experience a water outage Thursday and Friday.

WLWA officials shared on social media that it was necessary to turn off several pump stations.

The water outage will be scheduled to turn back on from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday and then remain off until 10 a.m. Friday morning.

WLWA says to check your water meter if you have no water. If you determine you have a leak, turn the meter off. If you don’t have a leak, you may be in the area of the outage.

They gave a partial list of roads that will be affected including Lauderdale County Road 5, CR 8, CR 158, CR 60, CR 74, CR 169, CR 166, CR 129, CR 85, CR 196, CR 116, CR 114, CR 126, CR 1, and Hwy 20.

If you are not in that area and have a water outage, contact the WLWA office at (256) 766-8787. If you see water along the road or in a low area, report this as well.

WLWA officials say to be sure to take precautions with any device in your home that uses water and would be damaged with no water, such as hot water heaters and ice makers.