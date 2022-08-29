Hand Holding Drinking Glass Over Kitchen Sink Filling It With Water Streaming From Faucet (Photo: Getty Images)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.

“Water’s got to run downhill in a sewer. You can’t change that. So we’re just going to have the water line moved out of the way so it’s not in conflict with that project,” Doyle said.

Doyle also said it should not affect residents that do not live directly on Cox Creek Parkway. The outage should only last one night.

Some residents may have air in their water lines tomorrow, but Doyle said it should not cause any significant issues.