WATCH: Funeral services held for fallen Sheffield Police officer

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Family, law enforcement, and members of the public had the opportunity to pay their respects to fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner on Friday.

Risner was shot last week while responding to a call about a body in the road that advanced into a chase and shootout that injured another officer and the suspect.

Sgt. Nick Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital for surgery where he later died from his injuries.

Sheffield Police Lt Max Dotson was also shot in the incident. Dotson filed a lawsuit against the suspect, Brian Lansing Martin for damages.

William Clare Mealback Jr. was fatally shot and pushed out of a moving vehicle in the original altercation.

Capital Murder suspect Brian Lansing Martin wears fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's handcuffs. Funeral services for Sgt. Risner are being held today. (Photo: Sheffield Police Department) https://t.co/v9G8GrPeB8 pic.twitter.com/f7cVXIE2wl — News 19 (@whnt) October 8, 2021

Martin was released from the hospital Wednesday evening and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Martin is charged with four counts of capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of abuse of a corpse, and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Martin previously served time for manslaughter in the shooting death of his father. He was released early from his 10-year manslaughter sentence for good behavior.

The Colbert County District Attorney said his office plans to pursue the death penalty for Brian Lansing Martin.