LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials have released new surveillance video of corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey Cole White shortly after leaving the detention center last Friday.

The footage comes from a camera at a local gas station and shows the Ford Taurus patrol car as it passes by the store at the intersection of Cox Creek and Huntsville Road around 9:49 a.m.

Keep your eye on the top left corner of the screen. About 10 seconds in, the patrol car can be seen turning left onto the highway and passing the gas station, disappearing into the right side of the screen.

Officials have stated in earlier press conferences that they have reviewed surveillance video of the pair, who are not related, ditching that patrol car at a nearby parking lot shortly after the above video shows. Authorities have not said when that video will be available.

Surveillance footage from the detention center was released earlier this week, showing Vicky and Casey leaving the building in a patrol car. The assistant director of corrections brought the 6’9, nearly 300-pound inmate out of the jail and put him in the back of the patrol car.

Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed the pair have been in a romantic relationship, along with publicly announcing an arrest warrant for the 56-year-old, 16-year veteran of the department.

U.S. Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White, and more recently a $5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky White.