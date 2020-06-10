W.C. Handy School in Florence awarded new grant to expand for younger students

FLORENCE, Ala. — The W.C. Handy School in Florence is expanding thanks to a new grant.

The competitive grant will expand learning opportunities for younger children. As an active participant in the First Class Foundation Preschool Program, the Handy School will add four new classrooms. Those classes will cater to children ages six weeks to three years of age.

Alabama’s renewal of the Birth through Five Preschool Development Grant makes the expansion possible. Principal Michael South spoke on the importance of reaching children in those early years.

“We’re excited about the expansion because where it was that I just had the kids one year if they were in the four-year-old program, now it’s a possibility I’ll have them at least four years before they go to kindergarten,” South said. “Statistics show 80 percent of a child’s brain is formed by age three, and 90 percent developed by age five. “So, the PDG B-5 grant will allow us to reach young children during their most formative years.”

The Birth through Five Grant has been awarded to just five schools in Alabama. Parents interested in the program can register on the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Website.