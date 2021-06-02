W.C. Handy Musical Festival design competition ends Saturday

THE SHOALS, Ala. — The W.C. Handy Music Festival in The Shoals is coming July 23, but before that, one lucky artist will have the opportunity to design this year’s artwork.

If selected, the design will be used on festival t-shirts, posters, and other memorabilia for advertising purposes.

All entries must be original creations free of copyright and may not contain clip art in any part. Final submissions must also be accompanied by a digital version.

“As I see some of the art that’s been submitted, I realize how lucky we are to have such talent shared with the festival,” W.C. Handy Music Festival Chair Tori Bailey said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what everybody has, and we are looking forward to choosing the design we think will best depict the return of the real W.C. Handy Music Festival.”

The deadline to submit a design is June 5 at 5 p.m. The winning design will be chosen on June 15.

Entries will be judged on merit, suitability as a visual image, originality, and how well the design reflects the spirit of the festival. The final decision will be made by the Music Preservation Society Board of Directors.

The winning designer will receive $500 for their art at which time will become the Music Preservation Society’s property.

To enter the design competition, download a submission form below.