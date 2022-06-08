FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The W.C. Handy Festival Music Camp is canceled this year, according to festival organizers.

In a statement, organizers say the decision “was not made lightly” and resulted due to the unavailability of the camp’s usual location. The camp is slated to return in 2023.

“With all the renovations taking place in the department of music at UNA, it is best to wait until we can operate as normally as possible,” said Music Camp Director Dr. Lloyd Jones. “We are excited to bring back this wonderful opportunity next summer.”

Despite the music camp’s cancellation, organizers say the show will go on for the 2022 W.C. Handy Festival.

The upcoming festival will have several events, all celebrating the Shoals music scene. This year’s festival will be held from July 22 to July 31, 2022.

