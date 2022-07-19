FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 41st annual W.C. Handy Festival will launch in downtown Florence on July 22.

The W.C Handy festival celebrates W.C. Handy, the so-called “Father of Blues” that was born in Florence in 1873.

This year’s festival will feature over 300 events across the city from July 22-31. Live concerts, restaurant deals, and family-friendly games will be held every day of the festival.

The festival was limited in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Laura Holden, executive director of the festival, told News 19 that they are expecting significantly more people to attend the festival in 2022.

“We’re expecting around 20,000 people to show up in total,” Holden said.

Holden later said that most events will be free to attend, but there will be some premium events that include an admission cost.

To find a full list of featured events and to buy tickets to premium events you can go to their website here.