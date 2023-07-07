FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local jazz festival is returning for another year to honor the ‘Father of the Blues.’

The W.C. Handy festival will be held July 21-30 and honor one of Florence’s most noteworthy natives.

The festival will offer a variety of events including live musical performances, street parties, art exhibits and more.

W. C. Handy presented to the world the sounds of rhythm-and-blues, jazz, and soul with famous tunes such as “St. Louis Blues,” “Memphis Blues,” and “Beale Street Blues.”

While Handy did not create the blues genre, he is believed to be one of the first artists to publish blues music.