Volunteers needed to help prevent looting at Native American burial sites around The Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Indian Mound Museum is seeking volunteers for the Shoals chapter of the Thousand Eyes Program.

Every year, thousands of Native American objects are stolen from burial sites around the Shoals. Volunteers with the program will assist archaeologists by helping to monitor those sites for looting and damage.

“You’re able to go out to sites that people have been occupying for thousands of years, and it’s a special place to the descendants of the people who are buried there,” Florence Arts and Museums Curator Brian Murphy said. “We work in conjunction with the descendants.”

The City of Florence Department of Arts and Museums sponsors the program.

If selected, volunteers will undergo training April 17 and 18 and will be assigned a specific site to monitor.

Site visits often require hiking, boating, or kayaking. Availability for the training is limited so if interested, email florencemuseums@gmail.com or call (256) 760-6427 to request an application.