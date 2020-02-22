Volunteers needed for Florence Citywide Clean-up Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — When floodwaters begin to recede, you may notice something left behind—trash.

Each year the City of Florence takes the initiative in getting it cleaned up with the Citywide Clean-up Day. “This event brings people together, the community together, and it’s just a great opportunity to kind of restore that sense of pride in the beautiful Tennessee River that we have here in Florence,” said Ruby Alcala, Education Outreach Coordinator for the Florence Recycling Department.

This year’s clean-up day is Saturday, March 7 and volunteers are always appreciated. All the equipment is provided like bags, grabbers, gloves, and vests. Volunteers also have the option of using blue plastic bags for recyclable materials. “We have very responsible residents here in Florence, you could say, and they do, they recycle, they always want to know how to recycle right, and that’s part of our education outreach program that we have here,” said Alcala.

The main focus will be at McFarland Park which had significant flooding but volunteers are able to clean any area of the city they choose.

Last year around 480 volunteers participated. This year, Acala said the recycling department is hoping for at least 500.

The University of North Alabama is sponsoring the clean-up day and to add to the fun, they’ve planned a scavenger hunt for different pieces of litter.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Florence-Lauderdale Colosseum at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be provided. If you’d like to register to volunteer, click here or email Recycle@FlorenceAL.org