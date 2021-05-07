Virtual Swampathon fundraiser to help Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and musicians

THE SHOALS, Ala. — Saturday afternoon, music lovers will have the opportunity to listen to some good tunes and help musicians at the same time.

The Muscle Shoals Music foundation is hosting its annual Swampathon fundraiser from 1 to 7 p.m.

The virtual telethon will feature performances by artists like Patterson Hood, John Paul White, and Gary Baker.

All artists will perform live at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios located at 3614 Jackson Highway.

Proceeds will be used for operational expenses and for the foundation.

“It’s going to help the individual musicians a lot because some of them—most of them—haven’t been able to perform live this year and so a lot of them have been creative and done live streaming events but there is nothing like the feedback you get from an audience; I mean, that feeds your soul when you’re a performer,” Judy Hood, Muscle Shoals Music Foundation Chairman said.

The Swampathon stream will go live Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios website and on its social media pages.

News’s 19’s very own Greg Screws will be the emcee for the event.