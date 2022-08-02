LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A virtual hearing has been set in the case against a Florence man charged with attempted murder after he was accused of attacking his entire family with a machete.

The pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 3 at 9 a.m., according to online court documents.

35-year-old Kyle Lyn Seeley is facing six attempted murder charges after court records say he attacked his brother, parents and his three young children with various weapons – including a machete.

On July 12, a motion was granted for Seeley to undergo a complete mental examination prior to trial, though court documents do not state whether or not that has taken place.

On the day of the attack, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the 34-year-old barricaded himself in a building behind the home where the attack happened. Florence Police Department’s SWAT team had been on the scene trying to convince him to surrender, but he wouldn’t respond to the officers.

SWAT officers put gas into the building and Seeley tried to run, Singleton said. Deputies and Florence police officers tackled him in a pasture behind the building and took him into custody.

Singleton said they were investigating the motive behind the attack, but said there were some “family dynamics” that could have been factors. Seeley’s parents also were at the home at the time, and his father was the one who took the machete away from him, Singleton said.

Along with the attempted murder charges, Seeley was charged with first-degree arson and aggravated child abuse at the time of his arrest.

A virtual arraignment hearing was held in September 2021, where Seeley entered a plea of “not guilty” to his charges by reason of mental disease or defect.

In June 2022, the State responded to the motion for a mental exam, saying they did not oppose an evaluation to determine his mental status at the time of the alleged offense. In their response, the State said they don’t believe Seeley was suffering from a mental disease when the crime was committed.

Seeley remains in the custody of the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Online court records show the jury trial is still expected to begin on August 10.