LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A virtual hearing is scheduled to be held for Casey Cole White on January 11, 2023, according to court records.

The scheduling conference, set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, will be held via ZOOM.

White is facing separate murder charges in the deaths of Connie Ridgeway and Vicky White. This week’s virtual hearing is for the case of Vicky’s death.

“Law and Crime” recently submitted a request to have cameras inside the courtroom during the trial, but that motion was denied on January 6 citing it would be a “violation of Cannon 3 (7) of the Cannons of Judicial Ethics.”

Casey White is charged with murder in the death of Vicky White after an 11-day manhunt, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators have said Vicky helped Casey escape from the Lauderdale Detention Center in April 2022.

He is charged with murder for her death — on the grounds that she died while he engaged in the crime of escaping from jail.

White is also charged with capital murder for the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. That trial is set for June 12.

The capital murder trial for the death of Connie Ridgeway is set for June 12, 2023. Both sides have until January 27 to submit questions for a jury questionnaire.

Casey White’s murder trial in the death of Vicky White is set for April 17, 2023.