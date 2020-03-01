Vina High School staff member honored for 60 years of service

From left to right: Tharptown Cafeteria Manager Renee Fretwell; Phil Campbell Cafeteria Manager Amy Hodge; Red Bay Cafeteria Manager Sherry Collins; East Franklin Junior High School Cafeteria Manager Wendy Ethel; Cafeteria Manager Kristi Gargis Belgreen; Robynn Bragwell, FCS Child Nutrition Director; June Barrett Owens, State CNP Director; Betty Mahan; Greg Hamilton, Franklin County Schools Superintendent; Jaime Oliver, Child Nutrition bookkeeper

VINA, Ala. – Anyone who attended Vina High School will likely recognize Miss Betty Jo Spencer Mahan.

She’s been a fixture at the school – for 60 years!

She was recently honored for those 60 years of service at the ASNA Director’s Conference in Montgomery.

According to Franklin County Schools, Mahan started working in the Vina Cafeteria in 1960 – for $2/day.

Mahan has been through two different cafeterias, including the current one which opened in 1968 and FCS said survived a fire in 1981.

Mahan has served four generations of Vina students, working with 10 different principals, six different superintendents, and five different managers.

She’s a trooper, too. After breaking her leg in November 2017, doctors said it would be 6-8 weeks before she returned home. She was back home in just three weeks.