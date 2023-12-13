SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A man assaulted by a former Sheffield police officer is suing the city of Florence, the city of Sheffield, several police officers and a Florence liquor store for over $50 million in damages.

Demarcus Key, who was the victim of a 2022 assault by former Sheffield Police Officer Max Dotson, filed the lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court.

Key’s attorneys claim in the lawsuit that he was unlawfully arrested, that excessive force was used against him and that the cities of Sheffield and Florence had ‘de facto’ policies when it came to investigating officers, among other claims.

Dotson was convicted of assault and other charges in connection with the incident in July. He is among the parties named in the suit, along with the City of Sheffield, the City of Florence, Good Spirits, Inc. and Florence Police officers Tyler Barnett, Ryan Wells and Brian Perry.

The lawsuit says that on Dec. 23, 2022, Key was at Good Spirits when he was, “viciously attacked by Max Dotson from the Sheffield Police Department and Tyler Barnett from the Florence Police Department,” saying they are, “officers absent reasonable suspicion or arguable probable cause to do so.”

According to the filing, Dotson was off duty when he encountered Key at the liquor store, Good Spirits, and confronted him about a matter that Key was not aware of.

It said after this, Dotson hit Key in the face when Key was at the front counter of the store causing him injury. The suit then says Dotson pulled a gun on Key and had an employee at the store call the police.

The filing says Dotson then left the store to wait on Key, and when Key exited, Dotson assaulted him again before Florence Police arrived. The lawsuit says that when Barnett arrived on the scene, he arrested Key while also hitting him.

The suit says Dotson was not arrested at the time by Florence police – though he was later convicted of third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, sentenced to two years in the Lauderdale County detention center and fined $4,000 in connection with the incident.

He was also convicted on menacing charges, given a concurrent six-month sentence and fined $1,000. Dotson was also fired from his position at the Sheffield Police Department.

The lawsuit alleges that Barnett, Wells and Perry gave Dotson special treatment due to his previous work at the Florence Police Department. The filing also said the Florence Police Department did not discipline any of the officers connected to the incident.

Key is asking for $40 million in compensatory and consequential damages, including damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering and punitive damages in an amount that exceeds $10 million. He is also seeking special damages in an amount to be determined at trial.