COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Sheffield Police say one woman is dead and a suspect in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Chief Ricky Terry said officers were called to Blake Apartments at 9:19 p.m. to reports of a shooting and a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.

25-year-old Alexandra Lashay Robinson of Sheffield was found dead at the scene, according to officials.

Terry said a suspect was found at the apartment complex and was taken to the Sheffield City Jail for questioning. He added the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided later.