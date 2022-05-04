LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Six days after Vicky White and Casey White left the Lauderdale County Jail the manhunt continues throughout the state and country.

While Vicky White turned in her retirement papers Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said those papers were never finalized and that she is no longer employed by the office.

“Well, we’re getting tips from several states, east of the Mississippi, especially,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. “My gut feeling is that they’re out of this area. The problem is we don’t know if they went north, south, east or west.”

Singleton also discussed his thoughts on the release of the getaway car the Whites were last seen in, a copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge. The sheriff said he felt the move hindered the investigation but he remains confident they will be caught.

“Now that vehicle description is out there. You know, I tell people if you were one of them, and you knew that descriptions out there, what would you do? You know, so the assumption here, they’re probably if they haven’t already going to ditch that vehicle. But that being said, that means we will find it and that will still give us an idea of what geographic area they might be in if they do that,” Singleton told News 19.

The height differential between Casey and Vicky White next to a Ford Edge from the U.S. Marshal’s Service

U.S. Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White, and more recently a $5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky White.