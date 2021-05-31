Veterans Park Memorial Room in Florence preserves history of those who have served

FLORENCE, Ala. — Veterans in Florence would like to remind people of a way to remember and honor those who have served beyond Memorial Day.

The Memorial Room opened at Veterans Park on Memorial Day in 1977. The room serves as a museum that’s filled with wartime memorabilia like firearms, uniforms, even donated items belonging to those who have served.

Inside, visitors will also see a monument to Don Leslie Michael who is the only recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor from Lauderdale County.

“We all owe our freedom and rights in our country to those who have made our country possible, so it’s really important to remember everyday so that we live our lives in a way that honors the service of our veterans,” Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Ed Yeilding said.

The Memorial Room has not reopened with regularly scheduled hours because of the pandemic but visitors can call ahead to schedule an appointment. The number to call is (256) 762-1971.