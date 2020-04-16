Veteran volunteers make face masks for health care workers and veterans

FLORENCE, Ala — A group of veterans at the American Legion Post #11 in Florence are hard at work supplying face masks for frontline heroes.

Six volunteers from the American Legion Auxiliary got together to begin hand-sewing face masks after learning about a local hospital’s need on social media. They are also sewing masks for local veterans and nursing homes, helping a generation more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. In just a few weeks the ladies have already donated more than 900 masks across Alabama and even as far as Hawaii.

“We are a volunteer organization and we’re just helping anyone that has a need, our veterans, our nurses—anyone that needs,” said Trish Montgomery, President of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Alabama.

President Montgomery says the six women will sew until every order is filled. With the increased need for face masks, they are accepting monetary donations and materials. If you would like to donate, you can connect with The American Legion on their Facebook page or call (256) 764-5122 to make arrangements.