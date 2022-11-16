FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) hosts a weekly planetarium public night every Wednesday.

The program includes a presentation by Dr. Melvin Blake in which he discusses the constellations, the planets, and any interesting phenomena.

Blake told News 19 that if the weather is good, the public is also allowed to look through the university’s telescope in the observatory.

“That’s, I think, why a lot of people come,” Blake said. “I think they enjoy the constellation discussion and finding out what’s up, but they really want to look through the telescope.”

Blake also said that the public interest in astronomy has grown, especially because of the recent launch of Artemis I.

“Any big thing that happens, either in the sky or with NASA, always generates a lot of public interest,” Blake said.

It costs $5 to enter the planetarium. The event is held every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., although time is subject to change based on the season.