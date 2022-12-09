FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) and Nucor have partnered to give all Nucor employees scholarships.

Nucor is a steel production company with a facility based in Decatur. Under this new agreement, over 700 employees are eligible to receive scholarships to UNA.

UNA Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Ross Alexander told News 19 that the program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.

“This empowers employees to finish their baccalaureate degree or earn a graduate degree while working full-time and not stopping out of the workforce,” Alexander said. “

The scholarship will pay for 20% of the total tuition. Alexander told News 19 that Nucor employees can use these scholarships to earn credentials, undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees.